"Illegally acquired 4 flats of poor..." Kirit Somaiya hits out at Kishori Pednekar over SRA flats scam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya on Saturday hit out at former Mayor of Mumbai Kishori over SRA flats scams and said that the latter had illegally taken over four flats of poor, slum dwellers at Worli.

"A case has been registered against the former Mayor of Mumbai and the leader of Uddhav Thackeray group Kishori Pednekar and Kish Corporate Services Pvt Ltd for Fraud Forgery Cheating at Gomata Janata SRA Worli Mumbai," he said, adding that her family on Benami had illegally acquired four flats, that belonged to poor, slum dwellers.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against Kishori Pednekar, and Kish Corporate Services Pvt Ltd in connection with the alleged fraud forgery cheating case at Gomata Janata SRA Worli Mumbai.



"FIR registered against former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Family and Kish Corporate Services Pvt Ltd for alleged fraud forgery cheating at Gomata Janata SRA Worli Mumbai," Mumbai Police said in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier on January 6, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday alleged that former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and her family were involved in a forgery case in which a court issued summons against them.

"A special company court yesterday issued summons against Kishori Pednekar's son Saiprasad Pednekar, his firm Kish Corporate and four others for forgery and submitting false documents while registering the company in 2012," Somaiya said in a press conference.

Kish Corporate company was "formed by Kishori Pednekar by submitting false documents," he said, alleging that the company got Covid centre contracts worth crores of rupees. (ANI)

