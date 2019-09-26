Illicit liquor seized from Uttarakhand house

Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Excise department on Thursday raided a house and seized illicit liquor contained in 335 boxes.

The raid was conducted by a joint team of excise officials from Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat district.

It is being alleged that the accused used to sell the liquor after putting a fake label of Canteen Stores Department (CSD). (ANI)

