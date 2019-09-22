I'm a worried man, need to change environment in universities: WB Guv

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday said he is a worried man after the recent incident at Jadavpur University and said he will himself ensure that the environment in institutions is improved in the state.

"As Governor of West Bengal, I am Chancellor of several universities. Bengal is such a rich place. It has the best talent. It has a culture unmatched in the world. It has a historical legacy. It has giants which are not available anywhere else," Dhankar said at an event here.

"But when I Iook at the present state, I am a worried man. We need to do something about the environment. I have undertaken to myself that I will use my entire energy because if the education system here improves, universities become the temple of education and Bengal will be very different," he added.

Dhankar's statement came after Union Minister Babul Supriyo was on Thursday allegedly heckled by a section of students at the university, where he went to participate in an event organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS.

The protestors allegedly blocked his way, forcing him to stay at the campus for hours.

The Governor finally went to the site to "rescue" him and took him out in his car. He had called the incident a "reflection of law and order situation" in the state, a statement which was strongly objected by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Earlier in the day, Dhankar had met Jadavpur University's Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Pradip Ghosh at AMRI Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment following the clashes at the university, and enquired about their health. (ANI)

