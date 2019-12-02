I'm ashamed, shocked: Sonal Mansingh on rape, murder of veterinarian

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh on Monday expressed disappointment over an alarming increase in the number of crimes against women across the country.

Expressing anguish over the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, Mansingh told ANI, "While I am ashamed and shocked, I am also disappointed that such incidents are reported from across country. Why there is government, Police, civil society apathy? Each time there are candle marches and rallies then, why is it continuing?"

A court in Ranga Reddy on Saturday sent four persons, who are accused in the rape and murder case of a woman veterinary doctor, to 14-day judicial remand.

The burnt body of the doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in the Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on November 28. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the veterinary doctor was sexually assaulted.

The issue of lack of women safety was also raised in Parliament by MPs and citizens also staged protest across the country over the same. (ANI)