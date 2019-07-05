I'm being attacked; am enjoying it: Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): In a witty way, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he is being attacked and is enjoying it.

Speaking to reporters while leaving the court premises here where he appeared in connection with a defamation case, Gandhi said: "I didn't say anything in the court. I had to appear. It's a fight of ideology. I am being attacked and enjoying it."

On being asked that how he is going to fight after publically announcing his resignation as the Congress president, he said: "I am standing with the poor, farmers and labours. Whatever I had to say, I said in my letter yesterday. I will continue to fight and with much more strength. I am going to fight 10 times more the way I fought in the last five years."

Gandhi today pleaded not guilty in connection with a defamation case filed against him in 2017 for allegedly linking journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder with the "BJP-RSS ideology".

Gandhi, who has publically announced his resignation as Congress president, was released on Rs 15,000 surety amount by a Mazgaon Metropolitan Magistrate court. Former MP Eknath Gaikwad has given the surety for Gandhi.

Gandhi on Wednesday announced that he was no longer the president of the Congress, and the party should decide on a new chief without delay. He posted a four-page resignation on the social media.

Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala, became the Congress president in 2017. Earlier, he offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections. (ANI)