I'm certain India will become self-reliant in every sector: Ramdev

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 18 (ANI): Extending support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to promote "Atmanirbharta" by going vocal for local, Yoga guru Ramdev has said he is certain India will soon become self-reliant in every sector.

"For the first time since Independence, the country has a Prime Minister whose personality reflects Swadeshi, Yoga, nationalism and self-reliance. Modi ji is an ideal for self-reliant India and an inspiration for us. It is the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be vocal for local and make local global. We will all work to realise that dream," Ramdev said in a video message on Tuesday.

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all spiritual leaders to promote "Atmanirbharta" (self-reliance) by going vocal for local.



"I am in contact with several kathakars, acharyas, and gurus. Our spiritual gurus have connectivity with crores of people across the country. We will join hands to become vocal for local. This will lead to a revolution of self-reliance," Ramdev said.

"I am certain, India will become self-reliant in every sector from agriculture to the corporate field, health, education, research and manufacturing sectors," he said urging people to use indigenous products and prevent crores of rupees from going to multinational companies.

PM Modi had on Monday said all the spiritual leaders should amplify the message of "Atmanirbharta" and preach about the benefits of 'vocal for local'. (ANI)

