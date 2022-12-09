"I'm not aware of it..." Vikramaditya Singh refutes claims of "resort politics" in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh on Friday, said that the MLAs will be taking a call regarding the new Chief Minister and refuted claims of "resort politics" being done in Himachal Pradesh.

Talking to the reporters, after coming out of the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Oberoi Cecil Hotel, the son of the former Congress CM said, "The MLAs will take a call, and whatever they will decide, will be in the favour of the state."

When asked about the claims of Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu having some MLAs with him, he said "I'm not aware of it".

Responding to Rajeev Shukla's statement about a meeting with the elected MLAs, the Congress leader said, "There will be discussion and due deliberation."

Congress state in-charge Rajeev Shukla, while coming out of the hotel said that they are waiting for the MLAs, for conducting the meeting with the MLAs.

"No multiple rounds of meetings have taken place. We are only waiting for the MLAs to arrive here, and once they come, we will have the meeting," he said.

Earlier also Shukla had said that the party will hold a meeting with all the MLAs, and a resolution will be passed.

"All the MLAs are reaching here, and when they will reach here, we will have a meeting, where a resolution will be passed to authorize the party high command," he had said.

Earlier today, supporters of Congress Himachal President Pratibha Singh gathered outside the Congress headquarters in Shimla and demanded her appointment as the Chief Minister of the state.

One of the supporters said, "Congress has won the elections under her leadership, and she should get her due credit."

"We want to see 'Rani Sahiba' as the Chief Minister, as only she can work in the best interest of the state," another supporter said.

On Thursday, Congress came out victorious in the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh by winning 40 seats, while the BJP could manage only 25 seats.

However, finalizing its chief ministerial candidate for Himachal Pradesh appears to be a sticky task for Congress with various aspirants in the fray including Pratibha Singh, widow of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, former state party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri. (ANI)