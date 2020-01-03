'I'm thankful', says differently-abled boy after Tendulkar shares his video playing cricket

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): A differently-abled class VII student, the short video of whom playing cricket at a village ground in remote Naxal affected Dantewada is tweeted by ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, said he "takes run by crawling".

Expressing his gratitude towards Sachin for sharing his video on Twitter, Madda Ram Kawasi said: "I am thankful to him that he shared my video."

"I have been playing cricket for two years and I take run by crawling," he said. Kawasi is disabled by both of his legs and usually moves on a wheel-chair tricycle.

However, his enthusiasm and adrenalin rush, no sooner he reaches the cricket ground is commendable.

"I have a grandmother, mother, father and a sister. My father is a farmer," he added.

"Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket with his friends. It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar as he shared the video. (ANI)

