'I'm your family member': PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai campus of Dawoodi Bohra institute

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Mumbai campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy, the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra Community.

PM Modi said he was attending the inauguration event as a family member and not as the prime minister.

Addressing the inauguration function, PM Modi said he has been connected to the Dawoodi Bohra Community for four generations.

"Coming to you all feels like coming to a family. I saw your video today. I have a complaint. You repeatedly said prime minister or chief minister. I am your family member, am neither a prime minister here nor a chief minister. I consider myself fortunate that I have something that few have. I have been connected to this family for 4 generations. All 4 generations have visited my home," PM Modi said.

Lauding the community, he further said that it has always stood the test of development.

"Today, the opening of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is a symbol of development with the changing times. The Dawoodi Bohra community has continually progressed with time. When there is good intent behind aspirations, the results will always be positive. Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is an example of this," PM Modi said. (ANI)