IMA spokesperson Narendra Saini speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday.
IMA spokesperson Narendra Saini speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday.

IMA calls strike on August 8 to protest against NMC Bill

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 03:32 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday called for a withdrawal of services of modern medicine doctors across the country on August 8 against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.
"We will observe the black day for three days. And on August 8 we have decided that we will have a 24 hours strike. It is in the people's interest," former IMA president Vinay Aggarwal told ANI after the Action Committee meeting convened at IMA headquarters here.
IMA spokesperson Narendra Saini said that the NMC bill will encourage quackery. "On one side we talk about improving the quality of healthcare and if you read clause 51 and 52 then it seems like we are encouraging quackery. One can become a doctor after complete four-year MBBS course with one-year training. And now a person who has been associated with health services can become a doctor after some days of training," he said.
"We have called for a protest. We demand that people should get quality healthcare which only qualified doctors can give," Saini added.
Doctors have also been raising their voices against sections 32 and 15 of the Bill pertaining to licensing of health providers and the entrance exam for post-graduate course/NEXT. They say that the Bill empowers Central government to override any suggestion of the NMC.
However, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan hailed the bill as "historic" and said that it will benefit doctors and medical students.
The NMC Bill will replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) by a National Medical Commission. It will decrease the representation of elected members from 75 per cent in MCI to 20 per cent in NMC. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 04:08 IST

Doctors protest against NMC Bill in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Doctors on Monday held a protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019 here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 04:00 IST

BJP Telangana unit welcomes govt's move of scrapping Article 370

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Hailing the central government's decision of scrapping Article 370, BJP Telangana unit on Monday said it is 'The Day of Complete Integration of Jammu and Kashmir' with India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 03:56 IST

Hyderabad University releases order prohibiting protests,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday released an order which prohibited all protests and agitations in the varsity campus.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 03:04 IST

AAP only supported Centre on Article 370, never backed idea of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said his party backed the Centre on abrogation of Article 370 but emphasised that it never supported the idea of converting the state into a union territory. His response came hours after AAP chief A

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 02:00 IST

Yediyurappa govt to bring ordinance to increase contingency fund...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday held a cabinet meeting in which it was decided to bring an ordinance to facilitate the release of Rs 2,000 to farmers of the state under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 01:58 IST

Lok Sabha passes bill to increase number of judges in SC

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956 to increase the number of Judges in the Supreme Court from present 30 to 33 excluding the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 01:27 IST

Jet Airways employees to hold protest on Tuesday

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): In a final call to save Jet Airways, the employees of the airline will protest at Jantar Mantar here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 01:26 IST

Lok Sabha passes Bill to prohibit commercial surrogacy

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a Bill which prohibits commercial surrogacy and allows "altruistic surrogacy" which does not involve monetary compensation to the surrogate mother apart from medical expenses and insurance coverage during the pregnancy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 01:25 IST

Top BJP leaders laud Modi-Shah duo for repealing Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Top BJP leaders, including the party's working President J P Nadda, on Monday, hailed the central government's decision to revoke Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 01:20 IST

CCI imposes Rs 2.7 crore penalty on 3 companies for rigging tender

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday said it has imposed Rs 2.7 crore penalty on three companies for rigging a tender floated by Pune Municipal Corporation in 2015.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 01:18 IST

Cong MLA backs Centre's move on J-K; slams netizen saying 'I'm an Indian'

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Taking a different party line on Centre's move to scrap of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Congress MLA Aditi Singh on Monday hailed the government's decision.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 00:53 IST

In Chhattisgarh, transgenders celebrate repealing of Article 370

Koria (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The transgender community in Koria district of Chhattisgarh celebrated here on Monday after the central government passed a resolution to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution.

Read More
iocl