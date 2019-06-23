IMA founder Mansoor Khan released a video on Sunday, urging police to ensure his return to India.
IMA founder urges police to arrange his return to India, blames political leaders for firm's collapse

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 19:48 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 23 (ANI): I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Jewels founder Mansoor Khan, who is accused of perpetrating financial fraud worth crores, released a video on Sunday, urging police to arrange his return to India so that he could join the probe.
He promised to fully cooperate in the investigation being conducted by an 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) and also assured to return the investors' money by liquidating the company's assets.
"Alok Kumar Sir (Bengaluru Police Commissioner), please send the details about whom I need to contact to return. I want to return to India to put forward the truth before your team. I am very hopeful that you will do justice to me," he said in a video released on YouTube.
He alleged that some bigwigs are behind his company's collapse and demanded a CBI inquiry into the scam.
Khan alleged that "some powerful people" were behind his life that forced him to flee the country. "I had earlier an audio clip. I had described the situations that forced me to flee in view of me and my families' safety," Khan said.
Khan blamed some people including former Union Minister and senior Congress leader K Rahman Khan, J D (S) MLC Sharavana, one terrorist and several people related to different business entities for his company's downfall.
"I would like to congratulate ex-Rajya Sabha member K Rahman Khan, Mukhtyar Ahmed Tada who belongs to a terrorist group, JDS MLA Sarvanand and all those who make settlements in the name of social service," he said.
Khan said: "My aides within the management and some politicians deceived me. This forced me to leave the country in a hurry. Nothing was planned."

Earlier he had alleged that suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig did not return Rs 400 crore to him, a charge which was refuted by Baig.
Khan's company, IMA Jewels, has allegedly cheated a large number of investors, mainly Muslims, after promising them impressive return on their deposits.
He said that he made a big mistake by fleeing the country and was off boarded a flight when he tried to return.
"I went to the airport on June 14 to return to India but I was off boarded saying that I can leave the place. I was told to contact the immigration officials but no was there."
Khan said that IMA was not running a Ponzi scheme and was shut down due to some corruption at the state and the Central government level.
"I have a list of who extorted and harassed me," he said, adding that he would disclose these details when he is produced before the department and judiciary.
He also expressed his fear over safety and claimed that he would be "ultimately killed."
"I suspected some of my directors and my brothers. I have confirmed reports that my director Nizamuddin and cousin Wasim, Khalid Ahmed and Fahad Ahmed have stolen the jewellery from the vault," he stated.
The businessman also urged the authorities to make all those accountable whom he has accused of conspiring the company's downfall.
The development comes a day after the Interpol issued a blue corner notice to "locate, identify or obtain information" about him.
He disappeared earlier this month after sending an audio clip to some investors threatening to commit suicide due to what he alleged was "harassment" by some politicians and rowdies.
The SIT has conducted a raid at his office and jewellery worth Rs 20 crore. It had arrested the firm's auditor Iqbal Khan and seven directors of different entities linked to Khan.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also issued a summon to Khan directing him to appear before the agency on June 24.
Over 25,000 complaints have been filed against the company, demanding that their money be returned. (ANI)

