IMA fraud case: Cong's Zameer Ahmed Khan appears before SIT, Roshan Baig skips probe

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Wednesday appeared before the SIT in connection with the IMA Ponzi scheme case, while disqualified MLA Roshan Baig did not appear before the probe agency citing ill health.

"Zameer Ahmed Khan appeared before SIT officers for questioning, today. Roshan Baig did not appear citing health reasons, he has sought time to appear before the SIT," DIG BR Ravikanthe Gowda, head of SIT in IMA Ponzi scheme case, said.

On July 16, Baig was detained by the SIT from the Bengaluru airport for questioning in connection with the case. He was later released and asked to appear before the agency on July 19.

The I Monetary Advisory (IMA) is embroiled in a case where the firm had allegedly cheated a large number of investors, mainly Muslims, after promising them impressive returns on their deposits.

A 11-member SIT headed by Gowda was formed by the Karnataka government to probe the alleged fraud by the firm.

Mohammad Mansoor Khan, promoter of IMA Jewels and prime accused in Ponzi scheme case, is under investigation for duping 40,000 investors in the state. He had claimed that he paid Rs 400 crore to Baig which he was not returning.

Khan had disappeared in June after sending an audio clip to some investors threatening to commit suicide due to what he alleged was 'harassment' by some politicians and goons. However, he was arrested upon his arrival in India from Dubai on July 19. (ANI)