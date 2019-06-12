IMA Jewels case: Congress MLA Roshan Baig alleges conspiracy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12 (ANI): After an SIT team was formed to investigate the IMA Jewels case, Congress MLA R Roshan Baig on Wednesday urged Karnataka Chief Minister to refer the investigation to the CBI for speedy progress.

Baig was allegedly accused by IMA Jewels founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan of taking Rs 400 crore from him and not returning the money.

The Karnataka legislator however refuted the allegation and termed it a "total conspiracy."

"This is a total conspiracy against me. My heart is clean," he said.

"I welcome state govt's decision to constitute an SIT, apart from it I've suggested the CM refer the case to CBI for speedy progress, Baig added.

The case came to light when investors protested outside the IMA Jewels showroom in Shivaji Nagar on Tuesday after they received an audio clip purportedly recorded by the IMA managing director.

The man in the purported clip that surfaced on social media threatened to commit suicide claiming that he is "tired of bribing corrupt politicians and bureaucrats".

"If someone is absconding, they should be arrested immediately. I welcome the SIT but I suggest that the Karnataka government give the case to the CBI so that it can be resolved quickly," said Baig.

"These things started happening the day I started attacking the leadership," said Baig.

The Karnataka legislator has recently said that the Congress party will get into trouble if the state leadership is not changed. The Congress-JD (S) coalition in the state suffered a setback in the recent general elections . (ANI)

