Congress legislator R Roshan Baig. Photo/ANI
Congress legislator R Roshan Baig. Photo/ANI

IMA Jewels case: Congress MLA Roshan Baig alleges conspiracy

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 20:37 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12 (ANI): After an SIT team was formed to investigate the IMA Jewels case, Congress MLA R Roshan Baig on Wednesday urged Karnataka Chief Minister to refer the investigation to the CBI for speedy progress.
Baig was allegedly accused by IMA Jewels founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan of taking Rs 400 crore from him and not returning the money.
The Karnataka legislator however refuted the allegation and termed it a "total conspiracy."
"This is a total conspiracy against me. My heart is clean," he said.
"I welcome state govt's decision to constitute an SIT, apart from it I've suggested the CM refer the case to CBI for speedy progress, Baig added.
The case came to light when investors protested outside the IMA Jewels showroom in Shivaji Nagar on Tuesday after they received an audio clip purportedly recorded by the IMA managing director.
The man in the purported clip that surfaced on social media threatened to commit suicide claiming that he is "tired of bribing corrupt politicians and bureaucrats".
"If someone is absconding, they should be arrested immediately. I welcome the SIT but I suggest that the Karnataka government give the case to the CBI so that it can be resolved quickly," said Baig.
"These things started happening the day I started attacking the leadership," said Baig.
The Karnataka legislator has recently said that the Congress party will get into trouble if the state leadership is not changed. The Congress-JD (S) coalition in the state suffered a setback in the recent general elections . (ANI)

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 20:37 IST

Guru Nanak anniversary: Committees meet Pak High Commission for...

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): A delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee and Shiromani Gurudwara Management Committee met officials at the Pakistan High Commission regarding the organization of Kirtan Yatra from Delhi to Pakistan on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 20:37 IST

Dharmendra Pradhan congratulates DRDO on HSTDV launch

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] June 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday congratulated the team of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for successfully launching Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV).

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:53 IST

Cyclone VAYU: 2.15 lakh people shifted, more than 500 villages...

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Around 2.15 lakh people have been shifted and more than 500 villages have been evacuated from the coastal regions in view of the Cyclone "VAYU" approaching the Gujarat Coast, Gujarat government said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:51 IST

Bihar Govt extends the validity of TET, STET certificates;...

Patna (Bihar) [India] June 12 (ANI): Bihar Government on Wednesday decided to extend the validity of employment certificates of candidates who qualified Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and Special Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) in 2012.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:40 IST

WB Violence: Governor convenes meet of political parties

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 12 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has called for a meeting of four major political parties in context with the reported post-poll violence in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:38 IST

AN-32 crash: Induction of 15 mountaineers complete, team to...

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The operation to airlift 15 mountaineers by helicopters to search for possible survivors in the site the where the missing AN-32 aircraft crashed is complete, defence sources said here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:35 IST

Sitharaman to hold pre-Budget consultation with financial sector

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold her third pre-Budget consultation meeting with the stakeholder groups from the financial sector and capital markets on Thursday ahead of the General Budget 2019-20.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:33 IST

Dust storm hits Delhi brings respite from scorching heat

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI):A severe dust storm hit the national capital region on Wednesday evening providing respite from the sweltering heat of the last several days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:33 IST

Blocked visibility due to cloud cover could have caused AN-32...

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): A day after wreckage of the An-32 transport aircraft was spotted in Arunachal Pradesh, sources in the Indian Air Force on Wednesday said the crash could have resulted from low visibility due to cloud cover.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:28 IST

Cyclone Vayu: Union Home Secretary review preparedness of state,...

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of state and central ministries agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone 'Vayu'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:26 IST

12 Congress MLAs collectively decided to merge into TRS: Rega Kantha Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): The 12 MLAs, who defected from Congress party, have collectively decided to merge into the TRS party, said Rega Kantha Rao, one of the lawmakers.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:25 IST

Cyclone Vayu: 15 trains canceled; 16 short terminated in Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] June 12 (ANI): Operation of 15 mainline trains has been cancelled and 16 other trains will be short terminated with partial cancellation on Wednesday here as a precautionary measure considering the alertness for 'VAYU' cyclone over Gujarat.

Read More
iocl