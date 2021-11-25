IMA Passing Out Parade to be held on Dec 11

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Passing Out Parade (POP) will be held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) on December 11, said an official press release.

President Ram Nath Kovind will take the salute as a reviewing officer in the parade. This year 319 Indians and 68 foreigners will step into the 387 Gentlemen Cadet Parade.



IMA administration is busy preparing for POP. In view of the arrival of the President, special attention is being paid to the security arrangements.

Before the Passing Out Parade, Graduation Ceremony will be organized on December 3, Commandant Award Ceremony on December 8, Commandant Parade on December 9, MultiActivity Display and Sound and Light Show will be organized on December 10.

After this, the main parade will be organized on December 11. The IMA administration has almost completed the preparations regarding the parade. (ANI)

