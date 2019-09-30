Santanu Sen
Santanu Sen

IMA points out 'loopholes' in Ayushman Bharat Scheme

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 04:05 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Sunday raised questions over central government's Ayushman Bharat Scheme claiming that there are several "loopholes" in it including the eligibility criteria, package rates, number of disciplines and involvement of insurance companies.
Addressing media here, IMA President Santanu Sen said, "Government should take suggestions from real practising doctors, then only they can have the actual idea before fixing up these rates."
He stated that the eligibility criteria should be based on the "income of the beneficiaries."
"There should be no insurance model. Before fixing up the package rates, before making decisions on a number of disciplines, an organisation like IMA should be taken into confidence," Sen said while adding that if IMA is there onboard, then this project might be successful, otherwise in coming days it might be a "big flop".
Sen said, "Even today, 60 per cent or above patients of India get their treatment done at small to medium scale hospitals, private nursing homes. If they are not empanelled, they will have no other way, but to close down. This will indirectly lead to the corporatisation of health service."
While talking to ANI, Sen said, "They (Centre) are telling it (Ayushman Bharat) to be the most successful project in the country - in a country where the health budgetary allocation is only 1.1 per cent. So, this cannot be possible, this cannot be made feasible with this small budgetary allocation."
Questioning various policies in the scheme, Sen said, "They are telling that they are serving 50 crore of Indians. What about the rest 80 crores of Indians? How did they decide that only 50 crore people need this service and not the rest? Health is a state chapter. Were all the states brought into the loop? Were there suggestions duly honoured? No. They have decided that only 24 disciplines of modern medicine will be included. Who said that in modern medicine there are only 24 disciplines? What about the rest? They have fixed up 1,393 packages. Who has given them the assurance that human being can suffer from only 1,393 diseases? Whose decision was taken before fixing this up?"
Sen stated that health services should be provided in "assurance model, not insurance model."
He said, "The government money is going to government hospitals with the involvement of insurance companies, who will be keeping 15 per cent for their own. Why?"
Sen also stressed that before opening 1.5 lakh wellness clinics, the government should "develop and upgrade" all the existing sub-centers. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 04:15 IST

Bihar: 19 NDRF teams deployed in flood-affected areas

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): As many as 19 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Bihar, where normal life has been affected due to incessant rainfall.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 03:57 IST

Rajasthan: 11 critically injured in boiler explosion at Birla...

Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): At least 15 people were left injured after a boiler exploded at a Birla Cement plant in Chittorgarh district's Chanderiya on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 01:53 IST

Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxal killed in police encounter

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A woman Naxal was killed in an encounter with police in Taregaon village in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha district on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 01:37 IST

Congress screening committee holds meeting ahead of Haryana polls

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections slated for next month, the screening committee of the Congress party on Sunday held a meeting here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 01:14 IST

PM Modi's meet with Trump failed to meet India's expectations: Congress

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Congress party on Sunday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session has failed to meet India's expectations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 00:40 IST

Gujarat by-elections: BJP fields Alpesh Thakor from Radhanpur

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released a list of six candidates for the upcoming by-elections to the legislative Assembly of Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 00:00 IST

'Bunch of Fools' on mission to clean up Raipur; paints walls to...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): While most people enjoy leisure time during weekends, a group of around 90 members named "Bunch of Fools" are busy carrying out cleanliness drives in the city, painting its walls with messages to save the environment and spread awareness about the ban on p

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 23:47 IST

Cong MP terms death sentence commutation of Beant Singh assassin...

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): After the death sentence of a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case was commuted into life imprisonment, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu termed it as a dark day for the state and democracy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 23:45 IST

Avenge my brother's death, says kin of slain soldier Naik Rajendra Singh

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The younger brother of Naik Rajendra Singh, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday, said that he wanted the nation to avenge his brother's death.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 23:36 IST

Telangana: Cong demands water for farmers, asks govt to fix Mid...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Hitting out at the Telangana government, Congress on Sunday said that farmers are struggling in absence of sufficient water for irrigation and asked the government to look into the Mid Manair project.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 23:30 IST

Going to Haryana, Maha polls with development works: Modi after...

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): After the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting concluded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the party is going to Assembly Elections of Maharashtra and Haryana based on state governments' development work.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 23:29 IST

Non-believers attending religious gatherings is not right: VHP...

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): After Bajrang Dal appealed to Dandiya organisers to check Aadhar cards to restrict the entry of non-Hindus, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vinod Kumar Bansal stated that non-believers attending Hindu religious gatherings is not right.

Read More
iocl