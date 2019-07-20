IMA founder and owner Mansoor Khan.
IMA ponzi scam case: Mansoor Khan sent to ED custody till July 23

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:38 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here on Saturday sent Mansoor Khan, prime accused in the multi-crore IMA ponzi scam, to the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till July 23.
The ED obtained the transit remand of Khan from Duty Magistrate Harjit Singh Jaspal at his residence late Friday night in New Delhi.
Khan was arrested and questioned after he landed at New Delhi airport from Dubai in the early hours of Friday.
The owner and founder of I Monetary Advisory (IMA), travelled from Dubai to New Delhi after the SIT located and persuaded him to come to India and submit before the law.
Khan had last month fled India after several complaints were registered against him in connection with the scam. Later, he released a video expressing his desire to come back to the country and participate in the investigation.
An 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DIG B R Ravikanthe Gowda is probing the alleged fraud by the firm. Both the ED and SIT had issued lookout notice against him.
The IMA Jewels is embroiled in a case where the firm had allegedly cheated a large number of investors after promising them impressive returns on their deposits.
Khan is facing investigation for allegedly duping 40,000 investors especially Muslims in the state. He had claimed that he gave Rs 400 crore to Congress leader Roshan Baig which he was not returning. (ANI)

