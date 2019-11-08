Representative image
Representative image

IMA Ponzi scam: CBI raids at 14 locations in K'taka, 1 in UP

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:42 IST

<p><a href="/search?query=Karnataka">Karnataka</a>/Uttar Pradesh [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at 15 locations in <a href="/search?query=Karnataka">Karnataka</a> and Uttar Pradesh in connection with I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Ponzi scam. <br />In <a href="/search?query=Karnataka">Karnataka</a>, the raids were conducted in 11 locations in Bengaluru, 1 in Mandya district, 1 in Ramanagara and 1 in Belgaum. In Uttar Pradesh, raids were conducted in Meerut. <br />Searches were conducted by the CBI at the residences of the then Inspector General (IG) Economic Offences Wing <a href="/search?query=CID">CID</a> <a href="/search?query=Hemant M Nimbalkar">Hemant M Nimbalkar</a>, the then deputy SP <a href="/search?query=CID">CID</a> EB Sridhara, the then DCP East, Bengaluru, Ajay Hilory and others.<br />In August, <a href="/search?query=Karnataka">Karnataka</a> government had transferred the multi-crore IMA ponzi scam case to the CBI, in which several politicians and senior government officials are accused.<br />The <a href="/search?query=Special Investigation Team">Special Investigation Team</a> (SIT) chief S Girish had said that the case was being transferred to the CBI because investigation had to be carried out in different states.<br /><br />An SIT was investigating the multi-crore IMA Jewels case, where the firm had allegedly cheated a large number of investors after promising them impressive returns on their deposits.<br /><br />The SIT has already arrested several government officials and questioned others including politicians in the matter.<br /><br />The prime accused and Managing Director of IMA Mohammed <a href="/search?query=Mansoor Khan">Mansoor Khan</a>, who had fled the country after several complaints were registered against him in connection with the scam, has also been arrested.<br /><br />The state government had constituted an SIT to probe the scam when it first came to light in June earlier this year when more than 4,000 investors trooped outside the showroom after an audio clip purportedly recorded by Khan went viral. (ANI)<br /></p>

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:53 IST

Andhra: Tehsildar demands Rs 8 lakh from farmer as bribe for...

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a private person sent by a woman Tehsildar to collect a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from a farmer, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:51 IST

Trying to regularise unauthorised colonies since 2014 but was...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he had been trying to give ownership to the people living in the national capital's unauthorised colonies since 2014 but the feat could be achieved only in 2019 because the city-state government was refusing to play any part i

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:38 IST

CM Thakur urges entrepreneurs to invest in tourism and food...

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): While addressing entrepreneurs here, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said it was for the first time that the state government had taken a holistic approach to attract investment for the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:14 IST

Congress hits out at Centre over removal of SPG cover to Sonia...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The Congress party on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP led Central government for withdrawing the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to its president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders -- Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:45 IST

Javadekar serves langar at Sultanpur Lodhi Gurudwara in Kapurthala

Kapurthala (Punjab) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): As a part of Guru Nanak Dev's 550 birth anniversary celebrations, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar on Friday paid a visit to Gurudwara at Sultanpur Lodhi here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:42 IST

Kejriwal govt to sponsor senior citizens ' trip to Kartarpur

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that his government would sponsor Delhi's senior citizens' trip to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:42 IST

Shiv Sena is 100 pc responsible for calling off talks: Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Shiv Sena was responsible for calling off the talks for the government formation in the state after the Assembly poll results were out and claimed the BJP never indulges in horse-trading.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:42 IST

Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs briefs Cabinet...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs Avinash Srivastava in a high-level meeting briefed the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba about the current situation of availability and prices of Onions.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:30 IST

Delhi BJP MPs and representatives of unauthorised colonies meet PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Delhi BJP MPs along with RWA representatives and members of unauthorised colonies met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to thank him for the Cabinet's decision to give ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:22 IST

Governor has appointed me Maharashtra's acting Chief Minister: Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has appointed him the acting Chief Minister of the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:17 IST

Fadnavis says shocked at Uddhav's remarks, Shiv Sena was...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who resigned from his post on Friday in view of the prevailing political stalemate in the state, took a dig at the party's ally Shiv Sena saying it had made up its mind to go with NCP after results were out of th

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:16 IST

Cabinet Secy Rajiv Gauba reviews preparedness for Cyclone Bulbul...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday reviewed the preparedness for Cyclone Bulbul through video conferencing with the officials of Odisha government.

Read More
iocl