IMA ponzi scam: K'taka Cong demands withdrawal of Roshan Baig's primary membership

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18 (ANI): The office bearers of Congress on Tuesday asked the party chief of state unit Dinesh Gundu Rao to annul the primary membership of MLA R Roshan Baig over his alleged connection with IMA Ponzi scam's main accused Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

In the letter written to Karnataka Congress chief, the office bearers have particularly mentioned the name of Baig and urged Rao to take stringent action against those people who have helped Mansoor Khan in the financial fraud case.

The letter comes days after Mansoor Khan, who is the founder of the IMA Jewels, accused Congress MLA R Roshan Baig of taking Rs 400 crore from him and not returning the money.

Karnataka legislator Baig, however, has refuted the allegation and termed it as a "total conspiracy."

"This is a total conspiracy against me. My heart is clean," he had said.

Baig also urged Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to refer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a speedy probe.

Karnataka government had constituted an 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged fraud by the IMA Jewels, which has an estimated Rs 200 crore investment of Muslim women alone. Over 38,000 complaints have been filed by the people who have invested in the firm.

Eighteen complaints were filed in the High Court, seeking direction to the state government to handover the IMA case to the CBI. Several investors also hail from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

Police have also registered a case against IMA Jewels and Khan and teams have been formed to nab him. Earlier, seven directors of different entities linked to Khan had been arrested.

It is alleged that IMA Jewels, with Muslims as its prime investors, has not paid interests on investments for the last three months.

Earlier, scores of investors staged protests outside the office of IMA Jewels at Sivaji Nagar, asking the firm to return their money. (ANI)

