IMA refutes govt's data, says 734 doctors died due to Covid-19

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): A day after the central government stated that 162 doctors died due to Covid-19 in the country, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Wednesday said that it is "shocked" and pegged the figure at 734.

The top medical body in a statement said that 734 doctors have died due to Covid-19 till February 3, "of which 431 are general practitioners, who are the first point of contact for the people".

As many as 25 doctors who died were below the age of 35, it noted.



In response to a question Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare told the Rajya Sabha that 162 doctors, 107 nurses, and 44 ASHA workers have died due to Covid-19 till February 2.

The IMA said it was "shocked" by the government's announcement and condemned the Centre's "apathy" in verifying the data submitted by the body.

"We strongly condemn the apathy of the government of India in verifying the data given by the Indian Medical Association and also delay in disbursing the solatium for the COVID Martyr's families," the statement read.

The IMA has demanded that a "high powered committee" be constituted by the government to make a thorough study on the entire data of deceased doctors. (ANI)

