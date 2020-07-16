IMA says 99 doctors succumbed to COVID-19, issues 'Red alert' for medicos

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday issued a 'red alert' for the safety of medicos and medical administrators involved in coronavirus containment efforts.

As per the data of IMA National COVID registry data, of the total 1,302 doctors have been infected, 99 of them have lost their lives fighting against COVID, where 75 per cent of them being above the age of 50 years. While the data suggests that both senior and young doctors are equally vulnerable to the infection, the subsequent mortality has been on the higher side among the elderly.



"While the Medical Profession remains the beacon of hope for the nation to lead the exit from the pandemic, COVID death among doctors has become a matter of great concern. IMA strongly advocates the leadership of doctors in adopting all scientific best practices," Dr Rajan Sharma, National President, IMA.



"Wide dissemination of such knowledge is happening through an avalanche of webinars helping doctors to face the challenge. Since the administrative gaps are being addressed, clinics and Nursing Homes have opened, hospitals are functioning to capacity. Doctors need to take charge of the situation and ensure the safety of themselves, their families, their colleagues and staff," added Sharma.



As per the IMA, a feedback system from the doctors, employees and public needs to be in place. Cleaning and sanitizing protocols should be meticulously adhered to. "Recovery is the norm; death is an exception: even for doctors," it stressed.



"While this is on expected lines there is scope for lessening deaths across the age spectrum. Meticulous adherence to norms and discipline inside hospitals will have a salutary effect. Senior doctors who are decision-makers for the institutions have enhanced responsibility of taking care of their flock,' said Dr RV Asokan, Hony Secretary General, IMA.



"Friendly and scientific batch posting needs to be implemented. Working hours should be tempered by concerns of safety. Providing for PPEs, triaging, physical distancing and sanitisers should be monitored on a ily basis. Operation theatres, labour rooms, Laboratories and casualties require special care. ICUs and Critical Care units deserve close scrutiny for adherence to best practices and protocols," added Asokan. (ANI)