IMA scam: CBI examines former K'taka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday examined former Karanataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan in connection with IMA scam in which 40,000 investors were allegedly duped by the company founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

Mansoor Khan is the main accused in the case. During the interrogation, Zameer was questioned about the alleged illegal financial transaction between IMA founder and him.

As per the sources, Zameer has received illegal favours and transactions from Mansoor.

The CBI has already filed a charge sheet against Mansoor and 19 others in an alleged multi-crore ponzi scam case.



The charge sheet was filed against IMA's director Mansoor, seven of its directors, five members, one auditor and five companies related to IMA group for cheating, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust under relevant sections of IPC in a court here on September 7.



The Karnataka government had transferred the case to the investigative agency last month.



Mansoor's firm has been accused of duping thousands of people by promising high returns using Islamic ways of investment.



The scam came to light in June this year after the prime accused, Mansoor, fled the country, leaving behind an audio message, in which he threatened to commit suicide due to alleged 'harassment' by some politicians and goons.



Mansoor was arrested in July on his arrival from Dubai after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the scam located and persuaded him to come to India and submit before the law. Following this, he was sent to the judicial custody. (ANI)

