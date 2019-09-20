Representative Image
Representative Image

IMA scam: CBI examines former K'taka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 04:10 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday examined former Karanataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan in connection with IMA scam in which 40,000 investors were allegedly duped by the company founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan.
Mansoor Khan is the main accused in the case. During the interrogation, Zameer was questioned about the alleged illegal financial transaction between IMA founder and him.
As per the sources, Zameer has received illegal favours and transactions from Mansoor.
The CBI has already filed a charge sheet against Mansoor and 19 others in an alleged multi-crore ponzi scam case.

The charge sheet was filed against IMA's director Mansoor, seven of its directors, five members, one auditor and five companies related to IMA group for cheating, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust under relevant sections of IPC in a court here on September 7.

The Karnataka government had transferred the case to the investigative agency last month.

Mansoor's firm has been accused of duping thousands of people by promising high returns using Islamic ways of investment.

The scam came to light in June this year after the prime accused, Mansoor, fled the country, leaving behind an audio message, in which he threatened to commit suicide due to alleged 'harassment' by some politicians and goons.

Mansoor was arrested in July on his arrival from Dubai after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the scam located and persuaded him to come to India and submit before the law. Following this, he was sent to the judicial custody. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 04:32 IST

Sitharaman reviews performance of banks with top management

Goa (Panaji) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday reviewed the performance of the banks in a meeting with the top management of public sector bank.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 04:06 IST

Haryana polls: Congress asks ticket aspirants to declare on...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly elections in Haryana, the Congress party has asked its cadres and contestants to declare in an application form that they do not take intoxicating substances and wear Khadi clothes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 03:37 IST

Congress to unite opposition parties to take on Modi govt over...

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Congress party is planning to unite like-minded opposition parties in the coming days to take on Modi government over the current economic slowdown in the country, according to sources.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 03:26 IST

'Centrally sponsored schemes should be given full coverage in...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Union Joint Secretary of Ministry of MSME, B Srinivas, on Thursday, said that full coverage of various centrally sponsored schemes should be given to Jammu and Kashmir to boost entrepreneurial culture in the region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 02:20 IST

Punjab CM, entire state cabinet to visit Kartarpur Corridor on...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday said that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, along with MLAs, entire state cabinet and central government's representative will visit the Kartarpur Corridor on the day of its opening.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 02:07 IST

Varanasi: DM, 2 NDRF personnel sustain injuries as wall...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and a District Magistrate sustained minor injuries after a wall of the house collapsed when they were distributing relief material in flood-affected areas in Varanasi's Rajghat on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 01:34 IST

J-K ADGP Armed visits Anantnag to asses law and order situation

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) Sept 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Additional Director General of Police Armed SJM Gillani on Thursday visited Anantnag to asses law and order situation of the area and security of the unit premises.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 00:47 IST

Gadkari defends MV Act, says stringent rules needed as people...

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Emphasising citizens to adhere to the amended new Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari defended the law saying that stringent rules were "much needed" as the people were not following the traffic rules seriously.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:27 IST

Delhi Police constable accused of raping minor, held

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A case was registered against a Delhi Police constable for allegedly raping a minor girl after a complaint was filed against him at New Usmanpur police station here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:25 IST

TMC slams Guv over visit to Jadavpur University

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday expressed "shock" over Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit to Jadavpur University to bring Union Minister Babul Supriyo who was allegedly heckled by a section of students and strongly opposed his comment calling th

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:14 IST

Goa Congress questions structural stability of Fatorda Stadium,...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Goa Congress on Thursday raised questions about the "structural stability" of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda and accused the BJP government of corruption in its refurbishment and repair work.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:13 IST

NHRC issues notice to UP govt over sexual assault victim's suicide

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged suicide of a sexual assault victim due to "delayed police action on her complaint in Bareilly district".

Read More
iocl