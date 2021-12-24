IMA seeks PM's intervention in resolving NEET-PG counselling crisis

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the NEET-PG counselling crisis and augment manpower to face a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections.

It is pertinent to note that the original NEET PG exam was scheduled in January 2021 but postponed in view of the first and second wave of COVID-19 and held on September 12, 2021, said the letter. However, due to the legal impediments of the Supreme Court now the Counselling is withheld resulting in a shortage of 45000 doctors in the frontline, added the letter.

"IMA is in pain to see our younger children are forced to be in the streets, fighting for the cause of the community and genuine interest in the Covid care of our country," according to the letter.



"So, on behalf of the 3.5 lacs doctors of this country, we explicitly express our moral support to the resident doctors who are fighting for their rights and we herewith request the Hon'ble Ministry of Health to resolve this matter quickly with compassionate advice and intervention of Hon'ble Prime Minister to restore normalcy lest Indian Medical Association will be forced to adopt direct democratic participation along with the Resident doctors," stated the letter.

"We express our gratitude to Prime Minister for making too much infrastructure development and we appeal once again that the Hon'ble Prime Minister should personally intervene and help the country to build manpower. The Resident doctors are raising the genuine demands and till now it is not been properly resolved," the letter stated. (ANI)

