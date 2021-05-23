IMA sends legal notice to Ramdev over viral video, Patanjali denies allegations

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): After the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday sent a legal notice to yoga guru Ramdev over his alleged statements against allopathy and "defaming" scientific medicine, Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust has denied allegations by the IMA that Ramdev has misled people by making "unlearned" statements against allopathy and defamed scientific medicine.

According to a Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust statement, Yog Guru Ramdev was reading out a WhatsApp forwarded message in the video that has gone viral on social media.

"He was reading out a forwarded WhatsApp message received by him and various other members who were participating in the event," said Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust.

"Ramdev has utmost regards for doctors and support staff who have been working day and night during such a challenging time of the pandemic," it added.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday demanded action against yoga guru Ramdev for his remarks on allopathy (modern medicine) in a video making rounds on social media.

Condemning Ramdev's words, IMA in its press release has demanded that the "Union Health Minister either accept the accusation and dissolve modern medical facility or prosecute him and book him under Epidemic Diseases Act."

"IMA brings to the notice of our Hon. Health minister, a video circulating in social media portraying, the celebrated Yoga Guruji saying that 'modern allopathy ek aisi stupid aur diwaliya science hai' (modern allopathy is a stupid and failed science)," the IMA statement reads. (ANI)