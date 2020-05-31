IMA to hold passing out parade without parents of cadets

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 30 (ANI): For the first time in its history, the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun has decided not to invite parents in the passing out parade of its gentleman cadets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The passing out parade is scheduled for June 13.

"In the passing out parade of gentleman cadets parents will not be participating. The decision is taken by IMA administration in the light of coronavirus pandemic," said PRO, IMA Lt Colonel Amit Dagar while speaking to media.

According to the Health Ministry, Uttarakhand has so far recorded 716 cases of coronavirus, out of which 609 are active cases. Out of the total, 102 have been cured/discharged and six have died.

India witnessed the highest ever spike of 7,964 coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,73,763, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.(ANI)

