IMA urges Modi to set up Indian Medical Service

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged PM Narendra Modi to set up a central cadre for doctors or an Indian Medical Service.

In a letter to the PM, the IMA said, "The aspirations of the medical profession to provide leadership to this enormous challenge before our nation have to be addressed substantially. The need for a central cadre is felt acutely especially by the doctors. There is a sense of helplessness with divergent directions in different districts in different states. One Nation One Guidelines has been the voice of IMA. The medical profession deserves to handle medical institutions and the streams considering the uniqueness and complexities involved.

"It is with this great anticipation that the IMA looks up to the government to accept the legitimate demand for an Indian Medical Service (IMS). Apart from giving doctors their well-deserved role and responsibility in nation-building, it will be the appropriate answer to the current situation and a huge leap into the future. This crisis has shown that when the health of the nation is challenged, every facet of the country grinds to a halt," The IMA said. (ANI)

