IMA urges PM Modi to start vaccination for all above 18 yrs

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): With India facing the worst wave of pandemic yet, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting vaccination should be open to all people above the age of 18 years.

"At present, we are vaccinating the population above 45 years. In view of the rapid spread of the second wave of the disease, we suggest that our vaccination strategy needs to be geared up with immediate effect on war foot. We request the following suggestions in the Covid Vaccination Drive. All citizens above 18 years of age shall be permitted to receive Covid vaccination," IMA said.



The association also urged the Prime Minister that private sector family clinics should also be included actively in the vaccination drive along with private hospitals, as availability of vaccination with all doctors and family physicians will have a positive impact on the drive.

According to IMA, the vaccination certificate should be made mandatory for entering into public places and receiving products under the public distribution system.

IMA said as there is an acute spurt of this disease, as a measure to immediately break the chain, a limited period of continuous lockdown should also be implemented especially for all the non-essential areas like cinema, cultural and religious events, sports, among other.

"Zero tolerance against the non-compliance of Covid appropriate behaviours, augmentation of infrastructure beds and oxygen availability, moral support and enthusiastic engagements of frontline health workers, ensuring adequate health care protective gears support and strict adherence to the evidence-based treatment protocols are the key factors needed at this moment," IMA's letter added. (ANI)

