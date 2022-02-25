IMA writes to PM Modi for early evacuation of medical students from Ukraine

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Amid heightened tensions between Ukraine and Russia following Russian military operations, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking early evacuation of medical students stranded in Ukraine.

The IMA also urged the government to establish a dedicated helpdesk for medical students and also help them financially.

"As you are aware that thousands of Indian students pursuing their medical studies are stranded in Ukraine. Most of them cannot afford the escalated costs of air travel. Even those affording cannot travel due to the adverse conditions there. Even the day-to-day rations are dwindling, creating severe hardships for their survival. Their parents here are anxious and worried about the safety and well-being of their children," the letter said.

IMA said it is aware of the various efforts taken by the Union Government to get back Indian citizens.

"We sincerely and humbly appeal to your good self to give priority to our young students and bring them back as soon as possible. We request further to the Government to help them financially and make all possible efforts to get them out. A dedicated Helpdesk for medical students should also be created," it added.



According to sources, the central government will arrange evacuation flights for Indian nationals in Ukraine.

They said that the cost will be completely borne by the government for this evacuation.

"Two flights for Bucharest today and one flight for Budapest for tomorrow are being planned to be operated as GOI chartered flights," a source said.

Ukraine has closed its airspace after Russia launched a military operation against it.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has sent teams to the land borders with Ukraine in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania to assist the evacuation of Indian nationals.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.

In his telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, PM Modi also sensitised him about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India. (ANI)

