Image of red trench club from shopping portal used to spread fake news on India-China Galwan clash

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The picture of a red trench club, wrapped with barbed wire and picked from an e-commerce website, has been used to spread fake news through social media that such tools were used in the Galwan valley violent face-off between India and China on June 15.

The image that has been used in some WhatsApp messages belongs to an online shopping portal. The image was circulated on social media platforms to show that the Chinese troops used this tool against the Indian Army personnel.

Officials said the image was picked from an online portal to portray that the tool was used.

Twenty Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, lost their lives in the face-off. The Chinese had come with sticks studded with nails.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese unit is among those killed, sources had confirmed.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had on Wednesday conveyed a clear and tough message to his Chinese counterpart Foreign Minister Wang Yi that what happened in Galwan was a "pre-mediated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties." (ANI)

