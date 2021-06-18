Imam Association J-K chairperson urges students to work towards peace, de-radicalisation

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): The chairperson of the Imam Association Jammu and Kashmir, Hilal Ahmad Lone has appealed to students of the Darul Uloom Imam E Azam to work towards peace and de-redicalisation in Kashmir valley.

He also urged the Imams and religious leaders to work for the society, stating that the aim is to protect youth from not being trapped in illegal and anti-national activities.

Speaking to over three dozen students at an interactive session with students in Jaggerpora of Kupwara's Handwara on Friday, Lone said that it is the responsibility of religious personalities to ensure that the youth do not get trapped into "illegal or anti-national activities".





"It is the responsibility of religious personalities and Imams to look after society and ensure that our youth do not get trapped in illegal or anti-national activities. All students present here should work for peace and de-radicalisation and other issues," he said.

Lone assured the students of full cooperation in the matters and announced the donation of a computer to the Darul Uloom Imam E Azam. (ANI)

