Imam attacked in Karnataka mosque, assailants caught on CCTV

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 31 (ANI): An Imam of mosque was attacked at a mosque on Tuesday night in the Firangipete area of Karnataka's Mangalore, police said.

According to the Mangaluru Police, three people attacked the Imam, Mushtaq while he was sleeping inside the mosque on Tuesday night, however, the cause of the attack is being ascertained.



"An imam was attacked in a mosque last night in the Farangipete area. Three assailants caught on CCTV camera; investigation underway," said Mangaluru Police.

The Imam has been admitted to the hospital for medical assistance, the police informed.

Police said further investigation is on.


