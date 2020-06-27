iMASQ buses for COVID-19 tests in Andhra

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government has deployed "Intelligent Monitoring Analysis Services Quarantine" (iMASQ) buses for conducting more number of COVID-19 tests.

At first, the buses are launched in Krishna and Srikakulam districts. Gradually, more number of buses will be introduced in other districts too.

Krishna district collector AMD Imtiaz on Saturday visited the services being rendered at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium.

Collector Imtiaz said, "Samples are being collected in Krishna district and Vijayawada city through the iMASQ buses. The buses are available at places like IGM stadium, MBP stadium, Gunadala church, Krishna Lanka. People can get tested for COVID-19. They may reserve time or may directly go and get tested. Aadhar card is the only requirement."

Imtiaz added, "This is a wonderful opportunity by the state government for everyone to get tested. Everybody must use this opportunity and get themselves tested. Nobody should feel stigma about it. Everyone should get tested. Results will be informed in two days." (ANI)

