IMCT arrives in Odisha to assess damage caused by Cyclone Amphan.

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 4 (ANI): A five-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) which will assess the damage caused due to Cyclone Amphan in the state, reached Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

"We are here to assess the damage caused due to cyclone and we will be here for three days," said a member of IMCT to reporters.

On being asked how many districts the team will be visiting, he said, "that is up to the state government, they will tell us."

He said there is yet no information about meeting with any state officials before visiting affected areas or after.

Cyclone Amphan has affected over 44.45 lakh people in 9,833 villages and 22 urban bodies in Odisha, while no confirmed case of human casualty has been reported so far in the State.

Ten districts of Odisha -- Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khordha, and Puri -- have been affected by the cyclone.

On May 22, the Prime Minister conducted an aerial survey of areas hit by cyclone Amphan in both states. He announced financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for West Bengal and Rs 500 crore for Odisha. (ANI)

