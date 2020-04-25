IMCT visits house of woman who died of COVID-19 in WB's Kalimpong

Kalimpong (West Bengal) [India], April 25 (ANI): The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) on Saturday visited the house of a woman who lost her life due to COVID-19 here in Kalimpong.

A 54-year-old woman from Kalimpong, who tested positive for COVID-19 at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri, had passed away on March 30, said Dr Pralay Acharya, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Darjeeling.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that investigation will be done regarding the woman's death in Kalimpong.



"We will investigate the death of Kalimpong woman. She had travelled to Chennai. Doctors in the certificate have written she died due to viral pneumonia. So, we will investigate. All fever cannot be called coronavirus. We will confirm when we get the investigation reports," Banerjee had said.

On April 24, the IMCT inspected a quarantine centre, Sanjiban Hospital and other COVID-19 hotspots in Howrah.



The IMCT visited Dumurjala Stadium, a quarantine centre and various other red zones in the Howrah district for inspection, after which the team returned to Kolkata. (ANI)

