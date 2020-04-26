IMCT visits tea plantation factory in Siliguri to review social distancing

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], April 26 (ANI): The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) on Sunday visited a tea plantation factory at New Chumta to review social distancing and lockdown measures.

Vineet Joshi, IMCT leader said that despite of their request to the state government for its support, the West Bengal government has not extended any support to the team.

"We're still requesting the state government to come and support us in our visit, but as of now, they've not been doing it. We aren't getting co-operation from the state. We'll request them again," said Vineet Joshi.

He said that people needed to be more serious and the government should take more measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"People need to be more serious here, not all are wearing masks. Government has to come forward and do more. All of us have to be very careful in our fight against COVID-19," Joshi said. (ANI)

