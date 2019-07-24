Representative image
Representative image

IMD forecasts heavy rains in Kerala; issues yellow alert for Kannur, Kasaragod

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:07 IST

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall in Kerala on Wednesday and issued a yellow alert for Kannur and Kasaragod regions.
The state is expected to receive heavy rains till July 26.
According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, despite the rainfall, the deficiency in the state from June 1 to July 22 is 29 per cent.
"The deficiency can be attributed to the late onset of monsoon over the state and post the onset also, rain activities remained subdued during the major part of June and the first half of July," Skymet added.
Kerala has recorded 831.2 mm of rains this year as against the average rainfall of 1166.5 mm between June 1 to July 22.
Heavy rains have lashed many parts of Kerala especially the northern region since yesterday. Kannur has recorded 111.6 mm of rains, Kozhikode 44 mm, Punalur 48 mm, Karipur Airport 52 mm and Kochi 18 mm.
On June 19, two shutters of Malankara dam in Idukki, nine shutters of Bhuthathankettu in Ernakulam district and one shutter each of Kallarkutty and Pamba dams were opened to control the rising water levels.
The Kerala government has set up scores of relief camps across the state. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:21 IST

Sonia Gandhi holds meeting with Cong Lok Sabha MPs

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The meeting of all Congress Lok Sabha lawmakers with Congress Parliamentary Party Chief Sonia Gandhi is underway at the party office in the Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:58 IST

13 injured after bus collides with lorry in Vizag

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): As many as 13 people were injured after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus hit a lorry in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:56 IST

Soon, a Chhattisgarh cafe will provide food in exchange for...

Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Ambikapur Municipal Corporation (AMC) is all set to make the city plastic-free with a unique initiative.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:43 IST

Bihar youth loses NCC certificate in floods, seeks government's help

Madhubani (Bihar) [India], July 24 (ANI): A youth in Naruar village here lost his National Cadet Corps (NCC) certificate in the floods, and has now turned to the government for help.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:41 IST

Rajastan: 2 injured as roadways bus rams into bike

Sirohi (Rajasthan) [India], July 24 (ANI): Two tourists were injured after a state roadways bus rammed into the bike they were travelling in on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:06 IST

K'taka: Red alert in Udupi and Kodagu districts; schools,...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed across Karnataka district for the third consecutive day on Wednesday affecting normal life.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:54 IST

MPs from Shiv Sena, Congress, PDP give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 24(ANI) : Rajya Sabha MPs from the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday gave Zero Hour notices in the Upper House of Parliament over various issues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:51 IST

Student of Bangladeshi origin ends life in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal) [India], July 24 (ANI): A 19-year-old student of Bangladeshi origin studying in a private university here allegedly committed suicide at his rented accommodation on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:46 IST

Raman Singh admitted to hospital in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 24 (ANI): Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh was admitted to a hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:44 IST

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, waterlogging causes traffic snarls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Overnight rainfall in Mumbai inundated several areas across the city including Sion, Matunga, Mahim, Andheri, Malad and Dahisar causing huge traffic snarls at major junctions on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:24 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in UP, Assam and Meghalaya

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that states such as Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:22 IST

Man shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): A man was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants at Durgapuri Chowk in North East Delhi on Wednesday morning.

Read More
iocl