IMD issues alert for heavy rainfall, low pressure over Kerala, Karnataka coast

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an alert for heavy rainfall and low-pressure area formation over parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep area during the next 24 hours.

"Isolated heavy rainfall activity likely to continue over south peninsular India during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter. A Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the Southeast and adjoining East central Arabian Sea around December 13," tweeted IMD.



The Met department further said, "Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema today; over Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep on December 12-13, 2022 and decrease in rainfall activity over the region thereafter."

IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea on December 12-13.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep area on December 12-13, 2022," it tweeted. (ANI)

