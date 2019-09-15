Representative Image
IMD issues extremely heavy rainfall warning for Uttarakhand, UP

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 08:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 15 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and West Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday.
The weather forecasting agency also predicted that places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman, Nicobar Islands, Assam, and Meghalaya will also witness heavy heavy downpour throughout the day.
"Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Gujarat Region," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.
Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands; with lightning at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal.
Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over west-central and south-west Arabian Sea.
Squally weather conditions are likely to prevail over the Andaman Sea. The organisation has also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas. (ANI)


Rajasthan: SDRF rescues locals stranded in flood-affected areas...

Pratapgarh (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) team rescued locals who were stranded in the flood-affected areas in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 08:34 IST

Ludhiana: One dead, another injured in firing following altercation

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): One person died while another was injured in an incident of firing that took place following an altercation here at a birthday party early on Sunday.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 06:39 IST

Patna: 5 held with brown sugar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Patna Police on Saturday arrested five people here and seized around 300 grams of brown sugar from their possession.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 06:32 IST

WB: Forest Range Officer creates garden using plastic bottles,...

Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A forest range officer (FRO) of Pirakata Range under Midnapur division has created a beautiful garden using 1,100 waste plastic bottles and rubber tyres.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 06:30 IST

Shivamogga: Environmentalist preserves 500 varieties of herbal...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Sep 15 (ANI): A city-based environmentalist, B.Venkatagiri has exemplified his dedication and concern for environmental causes by planting and preserving about 500 herbal plants and creating an extensive garden at his house.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 06:28 IST

Assam Congress begins campaign to meet people left out of final NRC

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], Sep 15 (ANI): Assam Congress on Saturday flagged off a campaign to meet people left out of final National Register of Citizen (NRC) list.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 05:34 IST

Justice Rao hails Andhra's legislation to judicially scrutinize...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Justice B Sivasankara Rao who took charge as Chairman of Judicial Preview Committee of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday hailed the legislation which was passed to bring in all contracts worth Rs 100 core or above under Judicial preview and said that it is a

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 05:33 IST

Hyderabad: 4 held for drug peddling, 22 kg cannabis seized

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Hyderabad police on Saturday nabbed four people and seized 22 kilograms of cannabis from their possession.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 05:02 IST

Mumbai: Woman delivers baby on-board local train

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A pregnant woman on Saturday delivered a baby on-board a local train here.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:50 IST

WB: 2 men held for smuggling birds, 524 parrots recovered

Burdwan (West Bengal) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): West Bengal police on Saturday arrested two smugglers and recovered 524 parrots from their custody.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:23 IST

Himachal woman commits suicide after failing to crack constable...

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A woman has allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison after she failed to qualify examination for constable post in Himachal Pradesh Police.

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:18 IST

Varanasi: BHU students protest against reinstatement of...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 15 (ANI): Students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Saturday protested against the alleged reinstatement of suspended Professor SK Chaube, who has been accused of molesting a girl student.

