IMD issues hailstorms, thunderstorms alert for Uttarakhand

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], April 30 (ANI): Following the continuous snowfall in Kedarnath Dham, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for hailstorms and thunderstorms in the state for the next four days from Sunday, according to an official release.



"The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for bad weather in the state for the next four days from today. An alert has been issued for hailstorm and thunderstorm with a speed of 70 km per hour and heavy snowfall in areas above 3500 meters," read the release.



Informing about the unclear and bad weather in the state, the release said, "It has been snowing intermittently for the last thirteen days in Kedarnath Dham. The snowfall process started in Dham on April 18 and the snowfall which started in the afternoon on Saturday also continued till night."



"The weather is not clear in Kedarnath even from this morning. Due to snowfall, it is getting cold in Kedarnath," added the release.

Earlier, owing to the problems caused due to snowfall in Kedarnath and Badrinath and the rains in the low-lying areas, the late-night Char Dham Yatris were stopped by police in Srinagar itself.

Along with this, an announcement is being made to appeal to the passengers to stay in nearby cities.

"In Srinagar Garhwal police have made checking points near NIT Uttarakhand and near Badrinath bus stand where Char Dham Yatris are being stopped and those who have online bookings for a night stay will be allowed to go towards Rudraprayag. But the passengers who have not booked the passes are being appealed to stay in Srinagar only," said SHO Srinagar, Ravi Saini.

Ravi Saini said that there are adequate arrangements for staying in Srinagar, and the passengers will not face any kind of problem.

"Passengers are being appealed to continue their journey when the weather clears up," he added. (ANI)

