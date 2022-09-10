IMD issues heavy rain alert for north, central Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 10 (ANI): India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued an Orange alert for north and central part of Telangana. According to IMD, North Telangana and the Central part of Telangana are going to get widespread rainfall activity in the next 48 hours.

According to the scientist of Metrological Centre Hyderabad, Dharmaraju said, "The low pressure that formed on 8th September now it turned into well marked low and further it formed into a depression in 24 hours, because of that upper air circulation in the mid-tropospheric levels as well as the monsoon trough running across Telangana is the main cause for the widespread of rainfall in Telangana."

He said, "particularly the North Telangana and the Central part of Telangana are going to get widespread rainfall activity in the next 48 hours and we are also given an orange alert for districts and there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in one or two places."



"We had alerted the rest of the state with a yellow alert. The orange alert is given for two days. As of now the northern parts of Telangana have been given an orange alert. But the central part of Telangana is also going to receive widespread rainfall," he added.

He further said, "Nizamabad, Komaram Bheem, Jagitial, Asifabad, Mancheriyal, Jaishankar Bhupalpally, Peddapally and Mulugu are given orange alerts. The rest of the districts have been given a yellow alert. Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rajanna Sircilla, and Karimnagar are given orange alerts for the second day."

Lastly, he added Hyderabad to receive Light to moderate rains as heavy rain is also predicted, he added. (ANI)

