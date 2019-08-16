IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Goa

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rainfall activity across North and South Goa for next two days (August 16 and August 17).

The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into Maharashtra-Goa cost for the next few days.

"Rough to very rough sea conditions (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) are likely to prevail over West Central Arabian sea during next three days (16/08/2019 to 18/08/2019)," the IMD stated in its Weather Warning Bulletin.

The IMD on Friday also predicted that isolated places likely over East Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Central Madhya Pradesh are also likely to receive heavy rainfall throughout the day. (ANI)

