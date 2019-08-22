IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Kerala, coastal Karnataka

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Heavy rain has been predicted for Kerala and coastal Karnataka in the next 24 hours, according to the weather department.

"Under the influence of convergence of lower-level westerlies, Kerala and coastal Karnataka is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during next 24 hours and isolated heavy rainfall during the subsequent four days," Indian Meteorological Department posted on Twitter.

Approximately 40 lakh people in 22 districts of Karnataka have been badly affected by floods in the state.

The weather forecasting agency, in another tweet, also predicted that places in Odisha might receive heavy rainfalls in the three coming days.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over West-central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast between 1.5 and 4.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Odisha in the next 72 hours," another tweet read. (ANI)

