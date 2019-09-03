IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Odisha, Konkan

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated places over Odisha, Konkan and Goa will receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

"Rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Lakshadweep," the weather forecasting agency stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are very likely to prevail over west-central and the southwest Arabian Sea and central and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal.

Squally weather likely to prevail along and off south Odisha - west Bengal coasts, North Andaman Sea, Lakshadweep area and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea.

The organisation has also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

