IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for West Bengal, Sikkim

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday.

The weather forecasting agency further predicted that isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand are also likely to witness heavy downpour today.

"Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa," stated IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over Bihar and Jharkhand.

Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over southwest and the west-central Arabian Sea.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)