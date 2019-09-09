IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for 32 districts of MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, has issued a warning for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in 32 districts of the state in the next 24 hours.

The warning has been issued at three levels - red alert, orange alert and yellow alert - which stand respectively for extremely heavy rainfall, more than heavy rainfall and heavy rainfall.

The districts falling under red alert are - Harda, Hoshangabad, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Raisen, Narsinghpur, Sehore and Ratlam.

The districts falling under orange alert are - Barwani, Damoh, Dewas, Dhar, Indore, Rajgarh, Vidisha and Ujjain.

The districts falling under yellow alert are - Bhopal, Agar, Alirajpur, Ashok Nagar, Balaghat, Baitul, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Guna, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Mandla, Shahjahanpur, Saagar and Seoni. (ANI)

