IMD issues low-pressure alert over northern Bay of Bengal

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert that the low pressure formed over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh and West Bengal is likely to become more marked during next 48 hours.

"A low-pressure area has formed over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh and West Bengal. It is likely to become more marked during the next 48 hours. Monsoon trough continues to pass along its near-normal position. It is likely to remain active during the next 3-4 days," an IMD release said.

The IMD has predicted widespread rainfall over Odisha, south Chhattisgarh, south Madhya Pradesh, central Maharashtra, south Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, northern Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana during the coming days.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Odisha, south Chhattisgarh, south MP, Madhya Maharashtra, south Konkan and Goa, Gujarat region, Kerala, Karnataka and northern parts of Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana during next 4-5 days," the release added. (ANI)

