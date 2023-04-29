IMD issues orange alert for rain in 5 districts of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Shimla and some parts of Himachal Pradesh for increased rainfall activity after May 1 and 2.

This comes as a result of rainfall in the state over the past twenty-four hours.

According to Bui Lal, Deputy Director of IMD, rainfall, hail storms and thunderstorms in mid and high mountains have been forecast on April 29-30 and May 1, 2.

The temperatures in the capital city and the adjoining areas of Himachal Pradesh have also dipped by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has issued an orange warning for increased rainfall activity after May 1 and 2 in five state districts.

Hill Resort Shimla received 4.5 mm of rainfall while Sangrah in district Sirmaur received 8 mm of rain stated the IMD.

"During the past 24 hours in the state, rain has been in isolated places. Shimla received 4.5 mm rainfall and Sangrah in Sirmaur received 8 mm rainfall. During the 29th and 30th there will be rainfall, hail storms and thunderstorms in mid and high mountains. And after 1st the rain activity will increase in the state. We have issued an Orange alert for heavy rainfall. In district Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Kullu and Shimla districts of the state.," said Bui Lal, Deputy director of IMD Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier in April, light rainfall occurred at isolated places over the state. On April 11, a top IMD scientist said that India was likely to experience a normal monsoon this year.

Himachal Pradesh recorded a maximum and minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius on April 19.

"Damage may occur to standing crops, fruit plants and new plantings due to hailstorms. Farmers have been advised to follow the advisories and guidelines issued by the concerned departments", reads the statement. (ANI)