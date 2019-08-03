IMD issues 'Orange Alert' in Goa for next 5 days

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an 'Orange Alert' and predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Goa and south Goa district of the state for the next five days.

"Strong winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail along and off Maharashtra coast during next three days," the IMD said.

It added: "Rough to very rough sea conditions (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to prevail over the central and south-west Arabian Sea during next five days."

"Port warning for Maharashtra-Goa coast for next five days issued due to active monsoon conditions squally weather with strong winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail along and off Maharashtra coast," the advisory read.

IMD also advised fishermen in the area not to venture out in the sea during this period. (ANI)

