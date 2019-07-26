IMD issues Orange Alert in parts of Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an "Orange Alert" and predicted heavy rainfall in seven districts of Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places especially in Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Haridwar, Dehradun and Pauri districts of Uttarakhand during next 24 hours," IMD said.

Orange weather warning means "be prepared to face any situation arising out of severe weather condition".

The weather forecasting agency also added that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are also likely over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab during next 24 hours. (ANI)

