IMD issues red alert for five Kerala districts

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 16 (ANI): One person died in Thodupuzha, Idukki district of Kerala due to heavy rains. Twelve people are missing due to rains in the state.

Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red and orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur districts.



An orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alapuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the southern state.

The Kerala government has sought the assistance of the Indian Air Force (IAF) for rescue operations in the state, where landslides have occurred following heavy rains.

Even after the monsoon is almost over, heavy rainfall has been lashing the central and southern districts of the state on Saturday. Rivers are in spate in many parts of the State, overflowing their banks and flooding low-lying regions. (ANI)

