IMD issues red alert for rainfall in Maharashtra districts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai city and its suburbs.

Intense to very intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai,Thane and Palghar.

It has also predicted a possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city.

It has also issued a Red alert for Palghar, Raigad, Nashik, Pune, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur for heavy downpours today.

Meanwhile, a high tide hit Marine Drive in Mumbai early this morning. (ANI)